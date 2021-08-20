OPINION: Rubbish in Nambucca State Forest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

AS a horse rider, I spend a fair bit of time in state forests in our area, and have been constantly appalled by the amount of dumped rubbish that litters our beautiful environment.

I’m pleased to read in your 6 August 2021 edition, that the Forestry Corporation of NSW has undertaken to clear up at least some of this rubbish.

However, I wonder how much refuse would be there to collect, if there were no fees for residents to visit the council tip.

Having lived in Pine Rivers Shire in Brisbane in recent years, where there is no tip fee for local residents, I can say the bush there is all but rubbish free.

Has Council calculated the economic benefits of charging residents to tip, versus cleaning up the resulting mess from those who won’t, or can’t, pay the fee?

Do they not care because it is left to others to clean up the mess?

The economic assessment should be made in addition to considering the environmental, aesthetic and safety impacts to our community.

I’m certainly not condoning illegal rubbish dumping, but it might be time for Nambucca Shire Council to rethink their approach.

Regards,

Nicole MURPHIE.