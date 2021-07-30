OPINION: Sale of Macksville Hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WITH the sale of the Macksville Hospital by the State Government for $1.65 million it would be hoped that this money will benefit the area by being channeled into the much needed purchasing of essential medical equipment for the hospital.

I strongly urge that our local State Member of Parliament Melinda Pavey canvass her Coalition Party to allocate the $1.65 million for this purpose.

The last thing the residents of the Nambucca Shire want is for the money to disappear into consolidated revenue down in Macquarie St. and we hear no more about it.

Regards,

John MILLS,

Macksville.