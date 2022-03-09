OPINION: Sandra Bourke – Thank You for the support

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR locals,

IT has now been two months since the local election, and I wanted to acknowledge and sincerely thank the many locals (2000+) for your support.

It was a very challenging time but positive change was achieved and open access to all our local government representatives and MidCoast Council services has and will continue to improve.

I remain a local resident strongly committed to progressing our stunning local area and volunteering in several of our wonderful community groups.

The ‘Peter Epov Group’ was only formed for the local democratic election which is now over.

This means that I am now another independent local seeking to help and progress our community, along with many other committed citizens.

This also means we can lobby all our current Councillors and government representatives for what our area needs and hold them accountable for their commitments.

I believe we do this better as a community who builds a consensus view of what Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and surrounds should be now and in the future: a Local Community Plan with priorities that will support funding applications (and we need more dollars to get things done!).

I personally hope we can all do this as a community with kindness, care and vision during these challenging times.

Thank you again for your support.

Kind regards,