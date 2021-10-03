OPINION: Shutdown of Sawtell Fire and Rescue Station

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE read with alarm regarding the potential shutdowns of the Sawtell Fire and Rescue Station (Coffs Coast News Of The Area, 24 September Edition, p1, Sawtell Station Stoush).

We are totally against the temporary closing of the Station in the event of staffing shortages.

We are residents of the area and only too aware of the fire risks in both the local residential areas and the nearby bushfire prone communities of Bonville, Boambee West and the North Boambee Valley which are served by this Station.

Why on earth would you even consider taking fire trucks “offline” and compromise the fire safety of people’s lives and property in the Sawtell area?

The delay in sourcing trucks and personnel from other areas will cause delays in quelling the fire events in and near Sawtell with devastating consequences.

A 15 minute delay can mean the difference between saving life and property and not destruction.

We ask the Minister and the Commissioner to ensure that the Sawtell Station is fully manned and open at all times.

Yours Faithfully,

Don and Robin MACLEOD,

Coffs Harbour.