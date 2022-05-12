OPINION: Shutting Down Free Speech and Alternate Views

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I WOULD like to comment about things to do with the coming election.

I have been getting together with a small group and making banners to save koalas.

We put banners up last Saturday and they were gone shortly after dark.

One banner took three people many hours to paint, then hand stitch the loop for the bamboo rod top and bottom.

They have also taken many A4 posters off community notice boards and three ‘Climate Action Now’ posters were removed.

Talking with a ranger he advised they had a call from the Greens as twenty roadside posters had been removed.

The loss is one thing but for us it is more disappointing that we have people in our community that do not want free speech and want to stop alternate views.

These are people who do not want action on climate change, do not want an ethical Government and a fair, decent and democratic Australia.

Regards,

Colin HUTTON,

Thora.