OPINION: Some seats in the shade, please!

DEAR News Of The Area,

WITH just a little of the $81 million dollars being spent on council worker headquarters can bus commuters please have some seating in the shade at bus stops either side of Park Avenue.

If Mr Raby (in charge of infrastructure) cares to drive by between the hours of 1 until 4 he will see nobody can sit on the sits provided and have to stand in the car park as the seats are in full sun for all that time outside Woolworths and on the other side of the road the same applies between the hours of 9 until 12.

People have to stand under the awning of Beachside Radiology.

This is the old, the young, and the disabled users of buses.

Regards,

Judy QUICKENDEN,

Coffs Harbour.