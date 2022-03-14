OPINION: Stop the sale of 109 Foreshore Drive!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

REGARDING the sale of 109 Foreshore Drive Salamander Bay – there’s still time to stop this shameful and unnecessary sale of community parkland and koala habitat by certain Port Stephens councillors.

There are funds available elsewhere despite what they maintain is the case.

They are obliged to listen to their constituents and do the will of the local residents.

They say that the majority of the community is behind their decision so let them know that isn’t the case.

Email, text and ring the councillors who support the sale of this priceless and irreplaceable parcel of land.

Chris Doohan, Glen Dunkley, Matthew Bailey, Steve Tucker and in particular, the mayor Ryan Palmer, as he has the casting vote (in essence, two votes).

Their mobile numbers and email addresses are on Port Stephens council’s website.

It’s time to rally and put a stop to others dictating what should and shouldn’t happen in OUR community.

A candlelight vigil/picnic will be held in this park at 6pm on Sunday March 20.

Please come along and lend yoür support and voices to this cause. Remember there is strength in numbers.

See you there,

Kim SCOTT,

Nelson Bay.