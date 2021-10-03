Opinion: Stopping COVID from entering Coffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE previously warned Gurmesh Singh about the danger of incoming infected passengers coming into Coffs by plane, train and bus from Sydney without adequate interception at the respective passenger terminals.

Now look at what happened this week at Port Macquarie – just as I predict will happen here in Coffs.

For goodness sake get the Police or Health NSW personnel to intercept these passengers to check their COVID status before they infect us and we have to shut the city down!

Regards,

Don MACLEOD,

Coffs Harbour.