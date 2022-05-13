OPINION: Thank you for book donations!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE View Club of Bonville Boambee and the Rotary Club of Sawtell wish to thank the community of Coffs Harbour for their superb support for our call for book donations for the Lismore Library.

Because of their generosity 30 boxes of new/near new adult and junior fiction and children’s books were delivered to the Lismore Library on Monday 2 May.

Some of the books donated were of good quality but either not in the category of fiction or not quite new/near new as requested by the Lismore Library.

These books are destined for contribution to the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour for their book sale from 13-20 August.

Some books received were not of saleable quality.

These books have been delivered to New Horizons.

This organisation employs people with disabilities to prepare articles for shredding on a commercial basis but has included our books free of charge.

The finished item is recirculated in a guaranteed fashion for use in Australia.

So, all donations have achieved a great community outcome and the primary recipient, the Lismore Library, was grateful for the high-quality books it received.

Yours sincerely,

Gerry DE GABRIELE,

Secretary Rotary Club of Sawtell.