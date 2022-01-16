OPINION: The Art Scene is Alive and Well in Nambucca

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S been a difficult year for many of us due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, but the sales of artworks across the Nambucca region has been a success story.

The reduction in international travel has resulted in a boom for local tourism and gallery sales have risen to some extent in our immediate area.

In Nambucca Heads, the Stringer Art Gallery on Ridge Street is now sharing its location with Nambucca Library and this arrangement is set to continue until the library renovation is complete, which is estimated to be August 2022.

The exhibitions in the gallery change on a regular basis so there is always something different to see.

Each month the gallery has a dedicated display of one particular artist’s work.

“This is the Artist of the Month display,” said Marlene Griffin.

“To keep things lively we also have a ‘Features Exhibition‘ which changes regularly. “Artists are presented with a title and they paint a work based on this theme.”

The theme for January is ‘Colours of Summer’.

‘How does the gallery pay its way?’ is a question often asked by visitors.

“When an artwork is sold in the Stringer Gallery a percentage commission is deducted from the price of the work and this is then paid into the funds of The Nambucca Valley Arts Council,” Marlene said.

“This is not a great sum at the end of each year but does help to keep the gallery up and running.

“The sales of art works that help to keep galleries open and inviting to residents and to visiting tourists.

“Sales of paintings also help our artists to continue their art journey by funding their art materials and helping to cover the cost of framing.

“This all helps both artists and the art loving community.”

Marlene said thanks and appreciation are due to Nambucca Valley Council for the recent installation of a new lighting system for gallery paintings and air conditioning facilities in the gallery.

“An art gallery is a cultural attraction which helps to put us on the tourist map.

“However it is support from the local community which in the long term keeps the gallery up and running.

“So do try to find time to visit the gallery and enjoy the works on show.”

Gallery opening times are 10 am to 3.00pm on weekdays and Saturday mornings from 9.30 am until noon.