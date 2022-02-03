OPINION: The Hills Are Alive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE hills have been alive, not with the sound of music, but of the sound of the Vintage Rainforest Rattler train running rail excursions along the beautiful Coffs Coast, including Coramba and Grafton.

As it made its way through the hills the children had the chance to pull the lever with the toot-toot sound – just magic.

The train is operated by volunteers at Lachlan Valley Railway and was booked out completely for its trip while here.

Just think we have, in Dorrigo and Glenreagh, trains rusting away because of bureaucracy. What another missed opportunity to promote the area, as Victoria does with their Puffing Billy train.

Regards,

Phyllis TAYLOR

Coffs Harbour.