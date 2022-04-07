OPINION: The modern role of churches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I REFER to the article by Mick Birtles (‘The role of local Churches on display at Mary Boulton Cottage’, p5, 25 March Edition, Nambucca Valley NOTA) about the role of churches in the establishment and development of towns in the 1800’s, as briefly, but well explained in paragraph two of this article.

As a congregation member of St John the Baptist Anglican Church in Nambucca, I would like to see the interesting historical display and information, to be exhibited at the Mary Boulton Pioneer Cottage, complemented by follow-up current information about the on-going role of our church, and those of other denominations in our local community.

The primary role of Christian churches world-wide is to bring the gospel of Jesus Christ, and his promise of salvation for all who believe in him, to as many people as possible, and remains just as it was back in the 1800’s and will remain so until he comes again in judgement.

We are living through a period of great uncertainty and insecurity, even the threat of destruction, in many parts of our world.

The pace of change in lifestyles and so-called progress has become so stressful and all-consuming for many that faith and/or understanding of religion, and the benefits this offers, is being neglected or has been disregarded by some altogether.

This is tragic, and although faith may not always appear to change challenging and difficult situations, the practice of faith and allowing Jesus’ words to influence our daily lives can make beneficial changes in what may have become disjointed communities.

Communicating with Christ and asking forgiveness for sins will keep alive the hope of future salvation.

It is simply a matter of having and keeping faith!

Attending a church, when one can, and taking the time to try to learn and understand what Jesus has done for all of us, really does offer the promise of salvation and is the best medicine we could take at this very worrying time.

As we approach Easter and remember the crucifixion of our Lord, followed three days later by his glorious resurrection, it would be wonderful if people could re-acquaint themselves with God, perhaps by attending church, and give thanks for his atonement of our sins and his promise of the new creation to come.

Regards,

Alan OLROYD,

St John the Baptist Anglican Church,

Nambucca.