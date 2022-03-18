OPINION: The Ratepayers Were Right on CCS Project

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WELL, here we go.

Yes, ratepayers were right.

The cultural centre is running $50 million plus over budget.

Thank you ex-Mayor Knight, ex-Councillor Adendorff and Councillors Cescato and Townley for your dogged persistence in forging ahead with this doomed project.

How timely that we have a nearby flooding disaster at the moment, contrasting the obscene amount to be spent on this monolith as opposed to the money being used appropriately for infrastructure projects and housing for homeless people.

My suggestion is to sell the new building or lease the space in it where Council staff would occupy.

Council staff would stay in the existing admin building, not selling it off for a pittance like the Museum.

Those few supporters, like Margaret England – we hope you’ll be happy paying extra rates that will follow.

Thanks a lot.

Regards,

Merrin Van DARTEL,

Sawtell.