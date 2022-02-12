Opinion: The sad situation of The Promenade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHAT a sad situation it is that the iconic riverside location is to be demolished and a five story block of apartments is to be built there.

One wonders what the aim of our current developments is to be.

Are we ultimately trying to emulate theGold Coast on a lesser scale?

We do have a pressing need for accommodation here in Coffs Harbour.

However the needs are for affordable housing and not at the expense of a prime riverside location which will ultimately command a premium price.

Wake up Coffs Harbour we will soon be overtaken by resort style accommodation.

Regards,

Ann DEANS,

North Boambee Valley.