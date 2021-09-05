OPINION: Unfair penalties for the four Coffs Harbour councillors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I’M upset as I’m sure the vast majority of citizens are, that our elected representatives are penalised for actually doing their democratic duty in supporting the community.

It is the Mayor using her casting vote against the citizens wishes that should be sanctioned.

The community is outraged that the Office of Local Government has postponed the elections once again and has not insisted that a caretaker mode be mandatory.

The consequences will be political and I’m sure financial particularly in these uncertain times when we should be deeply concerned about our financial and social well-being into the future.

Regards,

George PARTOS,

Coffs Harbour.