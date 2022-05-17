OPINION: Unsatisfactory service from AEC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WE are a retired married couple and as such we applied on a single application sheet, provided by our local member, for postal votes, as we expect a lot of couples will have done.

One voting paper was received late last week, addressed to a person who on enquiry was found to not even live in our electorate, and certainly not at our address.

Also on enquiry we were told by an officer of your department that only one of the persons named on our application form would be sent voting papers.

Evidently this is a relatively common occurrence.

Given the lapse of time in our postal setup, there would not be enough time to receive and return a second lot of paperwork.

Anyone in a similar situation needs to find alternative arrangements to cast a vote so as not to be disenfranchised.

The person whose papers we received has no way of finding out that she will not receive her papers.

Yours sincerely,

Henry COX,

Hawks Nest.