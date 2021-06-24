Opinion: W Duesbury responds to climate change critics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

FOR the edification of Messrs Meder, Hudson and Farquhar (Coffs Coast News Of The Area, p28-29, June 18 Edition) my reference to the variation between observed and predicted temperatures (NOTA 1/06/21) was not based on my own analysis of the raw data as I do not consider myself qualified to do so.

It was based on the testimony of John R Christy before the US House Committee on Science, Space & Technology.

He is a distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science, Alabama’s Climatologist and Director of the Earth Science at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

He has also served as Lead Author, Contributing Author and Reviewer of UN IPCC assessments, has been awarded NASA’s Medal for Exceptional Scientific Achievement and was elected Fellow of the American Meteorological Society.

His testimony included a graph of the five year averaged values of annual mean (1979-2015) global bulk mid-tropospheric temperature as depicted by the average of 102 IPCC CMIP5 climate models, the average of three satellite datasets (UAH, RSS, NOAA) and four balloon datasets (NOAA, UKMet, RICH, RAOBCORE).

This graph highlighted the vast difference between the predicted and observed temperatures.

In view of his eminent qualifications I believe he is a person of authority on the subject unlike myself who is a mere lay person seeking out the facts over propaganda.

Regards,

W DUESBURY,

Boambee.