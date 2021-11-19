OPINION: Wake up, Nambucca Heads!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

SUNDAY, November 14, 2021.

It is sunny, with calm seas, and a cool, annoying breeze.

The river looks tropical and sensational.

A smallish number of Nippers are at Main Beach and the new balcony on the Surf Club is under construction.

Cars are parked up the hill to within 50 metres of Liston Street, where another car park is filling up in front of the Community Hall and Museum.

Another ten or so cars fill the cul-de-sac around the corner at the northern end of Beilby’s Beach.

Shelly Beach car park is almost full.

On Friday, November 12, a hot afternoon at the V-wall, the car park is almost full.

Roads are narrow to each of these popular locations.

This is not in the holiday season.

This is November in the new and emerging-from-the-cocoon Nambucca Heads, the town without a traffic-light and only a couple of roundabouts.

We’ve seen the development of Noosa Heads over the last 50 years to whatever you think about it now.

The same applies to Airlie Beach and Port Douglas.

Byron Bay may bring the A-listers, but some tourists have started avoiding it with its parking fees etc, and that is if they can get a parking space in the first place.

The sea-changers and investors to Nambucca are growing in number.

Real estate development behind the Nambucca Plaza Shopping Precinct is well on the way. There is only one road into where most of our schools are.

The modernisation of Matildas, the V-Wall Tavern, the Beach House Motel, the Surf Club, the TAFE etc is speaking to us.

Where is Nambucca up to in its planning and vision?

Do you want traffic lights at the Post Office intersection and the exit to the RSL?

If not, what?

Not many towns have a rain-forest in the middle of it, nor an Island Golf Club complete with occasional dolphin performances.

“Holy Batman, wow!”

Nambucca, are we ready ?

Ciao,

Rory KAINE,

Nambucca Heads.