DEAR News Of The Area,

AS a rate payer I am quite concerned about the amount of money wasted on repairs to Waterfall Way.

I am no Structural Engineer but why can’t they cut enough out of the cutting, build a concrete wall high enough to support a concrete roof cut into the slope.

Drainage under and also over the top.

Patching up continuously will just keep going on and on, to no long term benefit.

Get your minds thinking.

Regards,

Leigh POLLOCK.