OPINION: What do our local politicians think about climate change?

DEAR News Of The Area,

As an 11 year old in 1958, reading my dad’s paper, I was alarmed by a scientist’s warning of imminent global warming.

Digging and drilling subterranean carbon, burning the same, and expelling CO2 into the atmosphere would lead to doom.

Initially alarmed, reason prevailed.

Adults were responsible, well meaning carers.

No need to worry, they would sort this out.

Innocence!

As an adult, I’ve lost my naivety.

What disturbs me is the anti-science buffoonery of the National Party leadership where ignorance takes a formal structure.

Time to call this lot out, flush out their opinions.

There’s no time to waste, no comfort knowing history will judge climate sceptics as fools.

So, I’m calling on our local State and Federal members to provide their opinions on climate change.

This is critical information for the people of Coffs Harbour.

Low lying areas of their electorate will be submerged by the end of the century, or sooner. Surely they could reply to my comments.

No follow up means denial.

Outright denial will take courage, even though it is scientifically illiterate.

Then of course there is the ‘this and that’ obfuscation: we can dig and burn, have coal and gas mining and tackle climate change as well.

So come on local members, I’m unaware you have ever commented on this most serious of matters.

Readers of this paper are watching.

And remember, buffoonery is no substitute for science.

Regards,

Warren TINDALL,

Bellingen.