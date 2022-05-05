OPINION: What will become of the Jetty Foreshores?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE previously written to the paper suggesting it was apparent the community would be betrayed by the NSW Government’s manoeuvring in relation to the Jetty Foreshores.

With the release of the Draft Master Plan it is now completely evident that this has happened.

In a joint press release by Melinda Pavey and Gurmesh Singh dated 5/10/20 they stated, “It is important to iterate that nothing is set in stone.

“The Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores Draft Concept Plan will be determined by and for the community”.

Currently on Gurmesh’s website there is a page devoted to the release of this plan and it quotes the following.

“The NSW Government has listened to the community’s earlier feedback and used it to develop a draft master plan concept.”

So Gurmesh, please point to anywhere in the reports on the community consultation undertaken over the last five years where this community has endorsed significant parts of the foreshores being turned into multi-level (some would say high rise) private residential enclaves.

In answering my question, could you please refer to page 19 of the meeting of PSAC 6 held on 8/6/2021 where the Ethos Urban Report states in relation to ‘Open Feedback on Big Ideas’.

‘Development: No residential development within the foreshore precinct.

‘No hotel accommodation within the precinct, leave it for the community rather than a section of the community’.

Gurmesh, it’s time to represent the community that elected you, not sectional interests or the philosophy of the government you are part of.

For those concerned about how we are being treated, Coffs Harbour LGA Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc.

has organised a meeting with the Government Department involved on Thursday 12 May at 6.00pm in the auditorium at Coffs Harbour High School.

Look forward to seeing you there.

Regards,

Bruce WEIR,

Coffs Coast.