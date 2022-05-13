OPINION: When is an independent not an independent?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHEN is an independent not an independent?

Is it when they are supported by and accept donations from a number of sources?

Is it when donations are made in another form other than money?

I know that the Labor party consists of members who donate their time and funds when possible.

They are volunteers, local people living in Cowper communities with the goal of helping to improve life and conditions for all.

Over many, many years, talks and discussions have taken place in communities within the electorate to find out the problems and requirements.

This is the balanced voice for Cowper and Australia.

It is not the same as the ‘other big party’.

Think about who brought in Medicare, the NDIS and who has been fighting for a strong independent Integrity Commission.

To name just a few points, the Labor platform is integrity, housing, education, worker protection, climate/environment.

We need a strong government if we want action on these issues, not a hung/fractured government.

Regards,

Sharon GRAINGER,

Urunga.