OPINION: Where is our kitchen caddy?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM a resident of the Nambucca LGA.

I live 22 km out of the town of Bowraville.

I was astonished to read the composting article advertising residents of Nambucca Valley Council to “get your free kitchen caddy”.

As we live 22 km out, Nambucca Valley Council does not do a kerbside collection to us at all. What they think we do with our waste astonishes me.

You would think this initiative would in the first instance offer the caddy to residents who do not benefit from a kerbside collection, rather than the opposite.

We farmers are extremely aware of the environment and how to protect it.

Regards,

Maree NEWELL,

Nambucca LGA.