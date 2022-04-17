OPINION: Where is the National Integrity Commission? Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 17, 2022 DEAR News Of The Area, ISN’T it interesting? The Coalition government has for years had the power to vote into existence a National Integrity Commission which would be able to examine allegations of corrupt conduct by Federal MPs. Remember in 2018 when Prime Minister Scott Morrison first called the idea a “fringe issue” before realising it was what Australians wanted and a month later promised to set one up? Remember in 2019 when his Attorney General Christian Porter said the government would set up a National Integrity body within twelve months? Remember when this didn’t happen Porter said that he was too busy with Covid-19? In other words, he couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time. Remember the final draft the Government presented in 2021 which was lambasted by critics for being a toothless tiger, unable to even investigate MPs? Now here we are in 2022 and the Government has just delivered a budget with no funding for an Integrity Commission. It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the National and Liberal parties are running a mile from setting up a Federal ICAC. Do you know what else is interesting in this history? There were two MPs who throughout this time put forward to the parliament viable models for a Federal Integrity Commission with teeth. Both were Independent Federal MPs; Cathy McGowan in 2018 and Helen Haines in 2020. Regards, Judith FLEMING, Sawtell.