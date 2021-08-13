OPINION: Who will be Mayor?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

THERE are some interesting candidates lining up for the position of mayor, some familiar faces and some not so familiar.

The hype on Facebook is ramping up, and greasing the squeakiest wheel will be a temptation to many who have neither the time nor the inclination to look carefully at proposed policies.

Here are a few questions to ask:

1. Does the candidate live in Coffs Harbour?

2. Does the candidate have a record of public service?

3. Will the candidate be able to cope with negative media, for example Facebook without resorting to litigation which has the effect of silencing critics?

4. Can we be sure there is no financial or business advantage to be had in seeking office?

5. Can we be sure the candidate is not running for a particular political party?

If we answer no or not sure to any of these questions it’s probably best to make some enquiries before casting our vote.

Regards,

Margaret ENGLAND,

Korora.