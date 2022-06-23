OPINION: Whose interests are shaping Foreshore proposal?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE proponents of the Government’s plan to urbanise the Foreshore seem to think that building over our prime tourist attraction will trigger massive investment in the town.

I can only guess at why the half dozen or more major projects presently slated for Harbour Drive are on hold.

The worst tendering climate, the highest prices in living memory and the threat of recession may have a lot to do with it, but they are hardly likely to be encouraged by Government funded competition being built on the best land in town.

The Chamber of Commerce would usually be the first organisation to decry the government picking winners in the property market, let alone building them.

The recent exposure of the Government’s strategy to capitalise their railway property assets to the maximum should make it clear to the Coffs community whose interest has shaped this proposal.

