OPINION: Why the fuel price difference across the Mid North Coast?



DEAR News Of The Area,

TODAY on Facebook many people were commenting on the price of fuel, especially the difference between ULP and diesel.

I would like MP Pat Conaghan to raise with the ACCC or the Petroleum Pricing Ombudsman my concern and belief that the Australian public are being ripped off by the greed of the multinational petroleum companies.

How can they justify price differences of between 40 and 50 cents per litre across the Mid North Coast and other parts of Australia?

I would also like to know how many convictions have occurred in the Mid North Coast against petrol station owners and operators during the past three years.

I may be cynical however my bet there will be none.

Under Mr Conaghan’s stewardship the price of fuel and living has increased significantly in the Mid North Coast and I would like to know what our Federal Member intends to do to correct the situation.

Best wishes,

Michael SUMMERILL,

Repton.