OPINION: Will Pat Conaghan answer public policy questions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

PAT Conaghan, our current member for Cowper, claims on his website that he ‘works for you’, meaning us, his constituents.

As of 4:45 pm on Thursday 13 April, his Coffs Harbour Electorate Office was unable to provide details of any upcoming town hall public forums where we can have an opportunity to ask in person about his policy agenda as part of the upcoming federal election.

I truly hope he will make the effort to front up and be open, and not choose to hide behind voter apathy.

Regards,

Lester FONTAINE,

Coffs Harbour.