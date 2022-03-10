OPINION: Woolgoolga Changing Room Conundrum Opinion by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 10, 2022 DEAR News Of The Area, NOT long back Woolgoolga beach front had a perfectly good public toilet block which included perfectly good change rooms and showers. Council decided on an ‘upgrade’ was needed and built a rather ugly block of unisex toilets in the middle of a playground. It didn’t include change rooms. It would be reasonable to think that change rooms are necessary at a popular beach but greater minds must have overruled this. Those same minds demolished the existing perfectly good change rooms and planted turf. Council are now steadfastly progressing with the $80 million ‘cultural’ centre that 15,000 people petitioned not to happen. What are the odds that this project will turn out well when our Council can’t build a functional beach facility with change rooms and showers? Regards, Ron STRAUCH, Arrawarra.