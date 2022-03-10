OPINION: Woolgoolga Changing Room Conundrum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

NOT long back Woolgoolga beach front had a perfectly good public toilet block which included perfectly good change rooms and showers.

Council decided on an ‘upgrade’ was needed and built a rather ugly block of unisex toilets in the middle of a playground.

It didn’t include change rooms.

It would be reasonable to think that change rooms are necessary at a popular beach but greater minds must have overruled this.

Those same minds demolished the existing perfectly good change rooms and planted turf.

Council are now steadfastly progressing with the $80 million ‘cultural’ centre that 15,000 people petitioned not to happen.

What are the odds that this project will turn out well when our Council can’t build a functional beach facility with change rooms and showers?

Regards,

Ron STRAUCH,

Arrawarra.