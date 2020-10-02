Orara High School Students Protest Teachers Racist Rhetoric

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ORARA High School is in damage control after a casual teacher made racist remarks to Aboriginal students.



The teacher allegedly told his class, in reference to the Stolen Generation, that he ‘was glad their race was stolen.’

Students subsequently staged a protest at the school to speak out against racism.

It is not the first time that the school has come under fire for racism.

A South Sudanese student was allegedly told by a staff member to go back to where they came from.

Principal Mr Malcom McFarlane was unavailable for comment but the Department of Education released the below statement to News Of The Area.

“A casual teacher spoke to some Aboriginal students in terms they and other students allege were racist.

“The students’ report to the school executive resulted in a meeting on the school oval of about a hundred students “from across the school years, and executive and Aboriginal staff.

“The school’s principles of respect, inclusion and high standards of behaviour were discussed and reinforced within the school body.

“The students were also advised of existing plans for staff cultural awareness training which will include student input.

“The school has liaised with the local Aboriginal Education Consultative Group and made a report to Professional and Ethical Standards.

“The two other alleged incidents raised by the media were investigated by the school through student and staff interviews.

“Conclusive evidence was not found, but both matters were managed within the school to the satisfaction of the parties,” the statement read.

By Sandra MOON