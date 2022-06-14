Orara High School volleyball team take out North Coast championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ORARA High School volleyball team defeated Wollumbin High School to become North Coast Champions and seal entry to the NSW State Championships which starts in July.

The team will go for gold at Homebush, Sydney where they will compete against fifteen of the best teams in NSW.

It is the third time in five years the team have qualified for state honours which physical education school teacher and volleyball coach Alex Dujin attributes to their dedication.

“The players have trained exceptionally hard for the last two years during and after school hours,” he said.

“They also compete in the local volleyball competition on Thursday night (at Sportz Central) where they receive plenty of encouragement and advice on improving their skills.

“They are fantastic students on and off the court, representing their school and region with admiration and pride.

“The team consists of thirteen players, who have come together from many cultural backgrounds.”

The year 10 students are punching above their weight competing against year 12 students which their coach believes will pay dividends in the long run.

“The exciting aspect for the team is that eleven players are only in Year 10 and that their skill levels are continually improving.

“Attending this event at such an early stage will enhance their opportunity to challenge the top-ranking schools in the state for the next two years.

“We are currently reaching out to the local business community seeking sponsorship to help fund the costs of the three day competition,” concluded Dujin.

By David WIGLEY