Orlando Lane Apartments, 23-25 Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, are on the market with Raine&Horne Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Orlando Lane Apartments, 23-25 Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour

Price: from $400,000

ORLANDO Lane Apartments, the newest development in the Coffs Harbour Jetty precinct, have recently been released for pre-sale.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Sitting in the heart of the action, with the Harbour, cafes and convenience shopping just metres away, the enquiries from owner occupiers and investors has already exceeded expectations.

Designed by renowned local architect Frank Scahill, the project offers a mixture of 25 residential apartments atop two levels of offices.

Choices of 1,2 & 3 bedroom apartments, are situated in a unique design with either Orlando or Mildura Street outlooks, and north easterly views of the coastline from the upper levels.

Prices start at $400,000, for a one bedroom unit on level 3, which also includes a lockup garage.

On level 5, a luxury 160m2 apartment offers 3 bedrooms and a study, with two bathrooms and a double garage, priced at $1,270,000. The top floor north easterly position, affords fantastic views of the Jetty & coastline, and is one of only three apartments on this level.

Well known local builder and developer James White said, “Orlando Lane is an exciting and unique project, with its unusual design incorporating two buildings in this high profile Jetty Location.”

Raine&Horne agent Christine Clarke added that purchasers may qualify for the Government Homebuilder Grant of $25,000, along with a stamp duty exemption for First Home Buyers.

For further information contact Christine on 0408 655 688 or email christine.clarke@coffs.rh.com.au.