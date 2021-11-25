Our Thoughts and Prayers have been answered as live music returns to the Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Friday, 19 November it became apparent that great live music was firmly back in action when 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio’s Studio 3 hosted the tremendously talented musical trio, ‘Thoughts and Prayers’, for an intimate live performance.

The gig was broadcast live to air and could be streamed by listeners all over the world.

Those who were enjoying the live performance in the Tewinga studios of 2NVR and those listening at home were treated to two hours of beautiful music.

2NVR’s host for the evening Mrs Ceri Wrobel said, “The trio played songs that were known by the audience but all had that special Thoughts and Prayers touch.”

For singer/guitarist Debbie Spillane, well known for her accomplished broadcasting career in sport, this was a first as she had not been live on air as a musician before.

Debbie told News Of The Area, “It is just so nice to be out playing music for an audience again after being unable to perform for so long due to COVID restrictions.”

As well as Debbie, the Valla based ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ is made up of Brett Barber, who’s vocals and guitar work memorised the appreciative audience, and Pete Hardin, the accomplished former guitarist from iconic Aussie band the La De Da’s.

The studio audience went home very satisfied and all vowed to return to the 2NVR Studios on Friday, 17 December 2021 when Studio 3 presents the immensely popular ‘Wild Women of Anywhere Creek’.

By Mick BIRTLES