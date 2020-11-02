Outreach clinic opens in Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TRIPLE C Health Family Practice has opened an outreach clinic at Bulahdelah in an effort to address the need for increased general practice services in the area.



The clinic will be co-located at the current Bulahdelah Health Campus at 10-12 Richmond Street, the former Bulahdelah Hospital.

Dr Sita Dewamitta (MBBS, FRACGP) said that she and her colleague Dr Bimalka Wijayanayake (MBBS, AMC) will work together to cover the current Triple C Health Practice at Karuah and the new outreach clinic at Bulahdelah.

“Residents of Bulahdelah have been crying out for a long time now for more GP coverage,” said Dr Dewamitta.

“I’m getting patients from Bulahdelah at our practice in Karuah, and I know some even travel to Tea Gardens.

“If they need to see someone quickly, they have to travel or wait possibly weeks for an available appointment.

“I’ve also heard from locals that some patients are proactively booking well ahead just so they have a spot to see a doctor.”

All general practice services including child and adolescent health, men and women’s health, chronic disease management, health assessments, childhood immunizations, work cover and minor surgical procedures will be available at the outreach clinic in liaison with the nurse-led community health staff through Hunter New England Health and visiting allied health staff.

“I’ve already got interest from another doctor who may join as well, so hopefully we can work towards increasing hours and days down the track if the demand is there,” continued Dr Dewamitta.

All general practice services at the outreach clinic will be bulk billed.

Dr Dewamitta will be available at the Bulahdelah Health Campus on Mondays from 9am to 4.30pm.

By Ashley CHRYSLER