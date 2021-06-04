Over Seventy Five Thousand COVID-19 Vaccinations on North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ACCORDING to Healthy North Coast, COVID-19 vaccinations have passed over seventy five thousand this week.

This is an increase of around eighteen thousand on the previous fortnight.

And vaccine availability is set to increase in a bid to push the population past the rate of only 2.4 percent of Australians currently vaccinated with a second dose.

With the evolving COVID situation in Victoria, NSW Health is currently recommending people avoid non-essential travel to Greater Melbourne or the City of Greater Bendigo while the COVID-19 concerns notice is in place.

Healthy North Coast CEO Ms Julie Sturgess said it was essential to remain COVID-safe and not let our guard down.

“For those wishing to be vaccinated, GPs will have plenty of doses available and are well informed to advise on the best vaccine for you,” said Ms Sturgess.

“Supplies to general practice are increasing from twenty two thousand, five hundred and fifty per week to twenty six thousand four hundred.

“That means three thousand, eight hundred and fifty more vaccines a week will be available for North Coast residents,” she said.

“These increases follow the 10,000-dose increase earlier this month and will significantly assist with the vaccine rollout, bringing the total number of doses available through general practices to twenty six thousand, four hundred per week,” siad Ms Burgess.

There have also been increased dose allocations to Commonwealth Vaccination Clinics (formerly known as GP-led Respiratory Clinics).

Identified high demand GP clinics and Commonwealth Vaccination Clinics with a current allocation of four hundred doses per week will now receive six hundred per week.

Sites with a current allocation of two hundred per week will receive three hundred per week.

Sites with a current allocation of one hundred and fifty per week will receive two hundred per week.

These targeted increases are intended to boost access to the vaccines within areas of need and ensure sites that consistently use all doses have enough vaccines to administer second doses.

Primary care has now administered almost two million vaccinations across the nation and continues to lead the country’s vaccination effort, having administered more than half of the COVID-19 vaccinations to date.

Ms Sturgess said it is important to practice hand hygiene and social distancing and to consider wearing a mask when out.

“We need to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of the virus,” she said.

“If you’re experiencing even mild symptoms, make sure you get tested early at one of our local testing centres and self-isolate until a negative test result is received.”

According to the latest statistics from the World Health Organisation as of May 30 2021, there have been one hundred and sixty nine million, five hundred and ninety seven thousand four hundred and fifteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, including three million five hundred and thirty thousand, five hundred and eighty two reported deaths.

As of 26 May 2021, a total of one billion, five hundred and forty six million, three hundred and sixteen thousand, three hundred and fifty two vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

In NSW as of 31 May there were one million, two hundred and eighty seven thousand and nine hundred and seventy five doses administered.

By Sandra MOON