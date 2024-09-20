Oxley MP fighting for Parliamentary Inquiry into regional crime



MEMBER for Oxley Michael Kemp is calling for an urgent Parliamentary Inquiry into regional crime, claiming residents of the Nambucca Valley are “living in fear”.



In recent months Mr Kemp has hosted community forums on the issue in South West Rocks and Nambucca Heads, with attendees at the latter responding to a survey on experiences of crime.

Seventy percent of respondents indicated they have been victims of break-and-enter or theft, 61 percent have experienced physical or verbal assault, and 67 percent reported property damage or vandalism.

“The situation is only getting worse,” Mr Kemp said.

“I’m tired of seeing locals in my community fall victim to crime time and time again.

“They have the right to feel safe and secure in their own homes, and reckless crime has created an atmosphere of constant fear and insecurity.”