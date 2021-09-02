Oz Group welcomes seasonal workers from Pacific Islands to Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OZ GROUP Coop has recently welcomed over 200 seasonal workers into the Coffs Coast to supplement local labour picking fruit on their growers’ farms.

The seasonal workers have come from Vanuatu and Solomon Islands and are being accommodated in Coffs Harbour and on grower accommodation.

“Oz Group growers are very excited to be participating in the Seasonal Worker Program and we are already seeing the benefits of providing opportunities for our pacific islands neighbours.

“This program is a part of a continuing commitment by Oz Group to being a positive community business and aligns closely with our work in Fair Farms, which is an industry-led initiative aimed at providing fair and responsible employment practices in the horticulture industry,” said Project Manager Kylie Hoschke.

This is the first year that OzGroup has engaged in the program, which offers farmers in the agriculture sector access to a reliable, returning workforce when there is not enough local Australian labour to meet seasonal demand.

The other aim of the program is to contribute to the economic development of participating Pacific Island countries and the workers that are currently on the Coffs Coast are very grateful for the opportunity to come here to work and gain skills and better their family situations at home.

The Chairman of Oz Group Board of Directors, Satpal Singh Gill said, “This is a great program where both sides are benefitting.

“The difference that this makes to the South Pacific Islands communities is tremendous and there is a positive flow on effect for the Coffs coast economy.”