Pacific Coast Shopping Centres donates over 1000kgs of books to flood devasted Lismore Library

LAST WEEK Greg Collison, Group Facilities Co-Ordinator at Pacific Coast Shopping Centres, announced that 1000kg of books from the Coffs Central Shopping Centre would be given to the Lismore Library.

The books, which are donated by the public to the Coffs Central Shopping Centre book depository, will make their way to Lismore with Mr Bill Watkins, the Centre’s maintenance manager.



As Mr. Collision explained, “Lismore Library had to throw out close to 30,000 books, DVDs, and other items destroyed by the devastating floods earlier this month, and as we have received more books than we need at the book depository, we felt donating them to the Lismore Library was one small way we could support the Lismore community during this time.”

Most of the books being donated are fiction, with the staff at Lismore Library indicating they would greatly appreciate any books that could be provided.

“Our book depository is a popular spot with locals and we are proud that we can help the Lismore community in a small way by donating the excess books we have received,” added Mr Collision.

Pacific Coast Shopping Centre owners, north coast-based investment company Gowings, are in contact with the owners of Lismore Shopping Square and exploring further ways to donate that will provide tangible assistance to the affected communities.