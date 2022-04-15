0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE last paddle out for local surf lifesaving legend, John Mills OAM, will see family members and surf lifesavers from around the country converging on Coffs Harbour on Thursday, April 14.

John Mills OAM, a Surf Life Saving Australia Life Member, NSW and Australian representative, a five-time National surf swimming champion and a celebrated surf coach passed away peacefully, aged 94, at his Coffs Harbour home on 1 February, 2022.



The Coffs Harbour Jetty Beach was John’s second home – every afternoon for 40 years the ‘Super Coach’ could be found surrounded by lifesavers young and old, doting on his every word.

It is fitting that so many great champions of past and present will honour his legacy with a paddle around The Jetty (12 noon) followed by a traditional memorial service off The Jetty foreshores for John and Marge and a Life Celebration at Coffs Harbour Surf Club (from 3pm).

John and Marge’s family are deeply ingrained in the surf lifesaving movement through four generations with countless State and National champions, and granddaughter Brooke Hanson who won gold and silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Lifesavers from Coffs Harbour, Sawtell, Sydney, Newcastle, Port Macquarie and the Gold Coast will gather for what will be a spectacular sight – with many wearing their respective club caps.

John and Marge’s four children Lorraine, Suzanne, John and Alison and their families will all be on the shoreline and in the water for this special farewell for two special people – so respected in the Coffs Harbour community.

And what an innings to celebrate – Millsy was 94 and Marge, who passed away in December 2020, was 96.

They will be remembered as a proud born-and-bred Coffs Harbour couple, parents, grandparents, great grandparents, uncle, aunty and father and mother figures to so many.

John was adored by his surviving sister, Evelyn.

Their much-loved twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren all worshipped the ground their grandparents walked on.

John grew up on the banks of Coffs Creek.

One of sixteen children born to Bill and Sarah Mills, he loved to swim, play football and fish with his brothers and sisters.

Millsy became one of Coffs’ greatest-ever surf swimmers, winning many local championships, and representing Australia in 1950, and until his passing was the oldest surviving member of that touring team to New Zealand.

John and Marge moved to Sydney’s Northern Beaches, settling in Balgowlah where they raised their children over a memorable 30 years.

John ruled the waves at Freshwater Surf Club, carving out an extraordinary life and careers in surf lifesaving, swimming, rugby union and rugby league, leaving a lifelong legacy.

John and Marge returned to their beloved Coffs in 1980 where they continued to make a difference for the next 40 years with their tireless community work and in John’s life-long love of surf lifesaving – earning him the OAM in 1991.

John not only wore the green and gold against the Kiwis but represented the NSW sky blues on three occasions – winning four prestigious Australian R and R championships with Freshwater and countless surf and belt championships at Branch, State and Australian Championships with Coffs and Freshwater.

A life member of both clubs, NSW and John was recently named the 308th Life Member of Surf Life Saving Australia.

John was a life-long surf and lifesaving coach for thousands of young Australians from the sands of Coffs Harbour Jetty Beach to Freshwater Beach.

The Mills family will also attend a family reunion in Coffs Harbour over the Easter Long Weekend, with their Friday activities on Coffs Creek at the Mills Family Shelter and Saturday at the Coffs Harbour Surf Club.

Sharing with NOTA, Brooke Hanson OAM paid tribute to her beloved Grandfather.

“My grandfather was my hero, a man who taught me the power of living a purpose driven life.

“His legacy will live on through the thousands of people he coached, inspired, mentored and encouraged.

“I’m so thankful for the lessons he taught me, most importantly to always pursue my passions and that giving back by supporting others is life’s greatest gift.”

By Andrea FERRARI