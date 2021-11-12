Paint and Sip all the rage on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PAINT and Sip is sweeping the Coffs Coast as the popular activity is popping up at pubs and clubs across the region.

Paint and Sip is all about bringing the fun back into painting, as event leader Sarah Lyttle explained.

“It’s about enjoying painting no matter if you’re an expert or a complete beginner.

“There’s no pressure to get it right, it’s all about enjoying the activity in a fun atmosphere.

“Paint and Sip can be a great way to meet new people or spend time with family doing something different together,” said Sarah.

Andrea Austin said she enjoys the family appeal as she painted a phoenix with husband Dale and son Alfred.

“I like it because even though I am a creative person I am the least artistic person I know, I have drawn koalas that look like rats.

“These sessions take you step by step through the process and even I ended up with something to be happy with.

“Because everyone is in the same boat there is no pressure to make it perfect, it’s very social and good for a giggle.

“It’s great for kids to see adults accepting imperfection and still giving it a go, even though it is in a pub it’s a wonderful family experience.

“Now what to do with three paintings of a phoenix?” she laughed.

As the hospitality industry recovers from lockdowns and restrictions, Paint and Sip has been welcomed by publicans as it introduces new clientele to the venue, Sarah said.

“We most often hold our paint parties during the quietest times of their week, not only bringing in extra clientele and revenue at those times but also a fun, alive vibe.

“Often it’s the pubs that approach me as they’ve seen the benefits of the parties on their businesses, especially in the post-lock-down recovery stages,” added Sarah.

By David WIGLEY