Pandanus Palms stolen from Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour

TWO large established Pandanus Palms have been dug out and stolen from beside the walkway to the beach near the Jetty Dunecare Shed on Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour.

Jetty Dunecare volunteers have worked for almost 40 years to care for the Jetty Foreshore and were shocked and saddened to discover the large holes in the sand where the Pandanus had been.



“Dunecare volunteers propagated, planted and nurtured these Pandanus, which were over two meters tall, to enhance the ecological values of the dunes, and for public benefit to beautify the walkway environment,” said Lindy Davis, Coordinator of Volunteers, Coffs Harbour Jetty Dunecare Group.

“This iconic species is very slow growing so have taken over 15 years to get this size and is prized for use in coastal landscaping,” Lindy said.

The crime has been reported to Police and the Police Event Number is E85204180.

If you have information about this incident, which occurred between lockdown and 14 September at the Jetty Foreshore,please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.