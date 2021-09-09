Paralympian swimmer Maddie McTernan returns home from Tokyo with a Silver Medal and two Personal Best times

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SWIMMER Maddie McTernan, Woolgoolga’s very own Silver Medallist in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is back on home turf.

Maddie will remain in quarantine until September 21, and can’t wait to get home and see her dog, and family.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Maddie and her mum Allison reported into News Of The Area after her last event on Thursday, September 2.

“Maddie was feeling very focused before her individual event; the 100m Backstroke final.

“She was so happy to have finally done a sub 1:10 time – a Pb of 1:09.65 in her heat – which she had not been able to go under in two years.

“With a final time of 1:09.82, the race was great for her because she knows that she will continue to get closer to a medal in this event in the Paris 2024 Paralympics.”

At just twenty years old she has age on her side.

“Looking back on the Paralympics, Madeleine loved doing a Pb in the 100m relay of 1:00.32 and was thrilled to stand on the podium with her teammates.”

(News Of The Area apologises for printing an incorrect time in last week’s paper of 1:03 for this event).

“She’s enjoyed the camaraderie with her roommate Rachael Watson, who got a gold medal in the S4 50m freestyle; and loves the mascot character, Someity.”

Thanking her home-town community, Maddie says most of all she is humbled by, and appreciates, the support and letters of congratulations from Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga people online.

She is so grateful for giving everyone something to cheer about, especially with the ongoing lockdowns.

She has spoken to her first coach in Coffs Harbour, Eugene Brogmus, and they are both elated and proud of what Maddie has accomplished.

“Maddie would not have made the Paralympics if it was not for the foundation that Eugene provided her from the age of 13-16 years.

“Coffs Harbour Swimming Club has provided her with the most amazing support in Tokyo.”

Looking beyond quarantine, Maddie hopes to be swimming at the Summer North Coast Championships in Coffs Harbour later in the year and the Queensland Long Course Championships in December, adding more Australian records to her name.

In 2022, Maddie hopes to compete at the World Swimming Championships in Portugal in June and then to represent Australia at the Birmingham Commonwealth games in July/August, COVID willing.

By Andrea FERRARI