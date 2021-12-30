Parents across the Mid North Coast encouraged to have their say in big tech inquiry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUBMISSIONS are now open for Australians to have their say in a Select House Committee putting big tech under the microscope as it examines toxic material on social media platforms and the dangers this poses to the well-being of Australian children.

The inquiry, which will be chaired by Robertson MP Lucy Wicks, builds on the world-leading legislation the Morrison Government announced earlier last week to unmask anonymous online trolls Australian.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said this inquiry will give organisations and individuals an opportunity to air their concerns, and for big tech to account for its own conduct.

“Australia has led the world in regulating social media, establishing the world’s first dedicated online safety watchdog in 2015. In June this year we passed the tough new Online Safety Act which will give our eSafety Commissioner even stronger powers to direct the removal of online abuse,” Minister Fletcher said.

“So this inquiry will be a very important opportunity to examine the practices of these companies—and whether more needs to be done.”

Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper, encouraged Australians to make a submission to the inquiry if they had concerns around the behaviour of big tech.

“Mums and dads across the Mid North Coast are justifiably concerned about whether social media companies are doing enough to keep their kids safe online, myself included,” Mr Conaghan said.

“This Committee wants to hear from the entire community – parents, teachers, small businesses and more – about their experiences with big tech, and to hear their thoughts on what needs to change.”

To make a submission: https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House/Social_Media_and_Online_Safety/SocialMediaandSafety.

Submissions to the committee will close on 12 January 2022.