Parents drinking too much? Teenagers can turn to Alateen

TEENAGERS living in a home where someone is drinking a lot of alcohol, and making the home unhappy or dangerous, have a group they can seek help from.

Alateen is the teenagers wing of Al-Anon, a support group for people affected by another person’s drinking.



Al-Anon has an active group in Coffs Harbour and they encourage teenagers seeking help from Alateen to access the resources online.

Judy, a spokesperson for Al-Anon, told News Of The Area, “I was a child and then a teenager growing up in a household affected by excessive drinking of alcohol.

“My parent didn’t slur their speech and they didn’t stagger about the house, so I thought the problem couldn’t be too serious.

“But it was serious.

“So much so that by my mid-twenties I couldn’t keep going and sought help,” said Judy.

In Al-Anon, Judy says she found people who understood and who had great compassion.

They talked openly about experiences that to her had been secrets.

“In the alcoholic home, the rule is ‘Don’t feel, don’t trust, don’t speak’.

“In Al-Anon I learnt a new vocabulary.

“It helped me identify my feelings.

“In the past I couldn’t name my feelings, so they just didn’t exist,” said Judy.

“Because I didn’t have many skills for dealing with life, thoughts would go around and around in my head all day, and give me great anxiety.

“This is one piece of literature I learnt my heart and used frequently to settle myself.”

‘Just for today I will be unafraid.

‘Especially I will not be afraid to enjoy what is beautiful, and to believe that as I give to the world, so that world will give to me’.

“Although there is no quick fix, I knew I needed help and found a new family of help and support in Al-Anon.”

Today there is online help and support for teenagers.

There are five online Alateen meetings guided by two accredited adult Al-Anon members.

Teenagers can go to www.al-anon.org.au to register and discuss the way forward.

In Coffs Harbour, Al-Anon holds two face-to-face meetings, one on Mondays at 12.30pm at the Presbyterian Church Hall, 187 Harbour Drive, and the other on Fridays at 6pm at the Salvation Army Hall at 40 Mastracolas Road.

Call Julia on 0408 809 972 or Judy on 0416 025 757.

By Andrea FERRARI