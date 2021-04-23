Park Beach Bowling Club funds skis for Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Bowls Club were delighted to help Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club with funding for two brand new double skis as part of their 2021 ClubGrants.

The double skis will be used by youth for training and developing their skills, those learning how to ski, club members seeking fitness and enjoyment and by the competitive athletes of the club.

Club President Terry Maher, Board and Ski Captain Aaron Beavis, and Club Members Grant and Abbey Lawler were presented the cheque by Park Beach Bowls Club CEO Thane Duncan, Chairman Bev White, and Vice Chairman Laurie Boekeman.

Park Beach Bowls Club wishes Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club and their members all the best in the future with their new ski’s.