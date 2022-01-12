Park Beach Bowling Club hosts Alan Buchan Fours Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first event of the 2022 Bowls Calendar was hosted by Park Beach Bowling Club last weekend.

After a few team reshuffles due to some travel restrictions 168 bowlers took to the Park Beach greens in 42 teams competing for a share of the $6600 prize money on offer in the annual Alan Buchan Fours.

Teams travelled from as far as Newcastle and Kurri Kurri, Tamworth, Narrabri, Lightning Ridge Yamba and Kingscliff.

After five gruelling rounds only three teams were left undefeated.

Sawtell Bowling Club’s team of Gavin Burns, Geoff Peel, Paul O’Brien and skip Bruce Sorrenson finished one point ahead of a composite side from Park Beach and Soldiers Point skippered by Bill Ahoy.

Another Park Beach team skippered by former Park Beach first grade skipper Paul Jopson rounded out the top three.

Sorrenson’s side showed their mettle right from round one, defeating Greg Brims highly fancied Westport outfit, and only got better from there to walk away with the $2000.00 first place cheque.

2022 Alan Buchan Fours Final placings

1st: Gavin Burns, Geoff Peel, Paul O’Brien, and Bruce Sorrenson 146

2nd: Peter Woodsell, Mike Ahoy, Rod Farmer, Bill Ahoy 145

3rd: Darren Lindner, Rummy Cutmore, Dave Hyde, Paul Jopson 141

4th: Craig Holland, Doug Lambert, Rex Holloway, David Wilson 125

5th: Dale Scrivener, Richard Latta, Joel Bourke, Barry Smith 123

6th: Doug Cedelland, Bill Coughlan, Tyrone Webber, Rhys Riddell 122

7th: Aaron Chojnicki, Steve Tootoolu, Brett Sinnott, Josh Shearim 117

8th: Ian Hagerty, Craig Shaw, Adrian Samuelson Cameron Yates 117

Round Winners: (Skips Only)

Rd1: G Colman

Rd2: G Brims

Rd3: H Rogers

Rd4: J Swan

Rd5: C Daley

By Bruce WORBOYS