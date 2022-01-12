Park Beach Bowling Club hosts Alan Buchan Fours Tournament Coffs Coast Sport Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 12, 2022 Winning Team: Paul O’Brien, Gavin Burns, Bruce Sorrenson and Geoff Peel. THE first event of the 2022 Bowls Calendar was hosted by Park Beach Bowling Club last weekend. After a few team reshuffles due to some travel restrictions 168 bowlers took to the Park Beach greens in 42 teams competing for a share of the $6600 prize money on offer in the annual Alan Buchan Fours. Teams travelled from as far as Newcastle and Kurri Kurri, Tamworth, Narrabri, Lightning Ridge Yamba and Kingscliff. After five gruelling rounds only three teams were left undefeated. Sawtell Bowling Club’s team of Gavin Burns, Geoff Peel, Paul O’Brien and skip Bruce Sorrenson finished one point ahead of a composite side from Park Beach and Soldiers Point skippered by Bill Ahoy. Another Park Beach team skippered by former Park Beach first grade skipper Paul Jopson rounded out the top three. Sorrenson’s side showed their mettle right from round one, defeating Greg Brims highly fancied Westport outfit, and only got better from there to walk away with the $2000.00 first place cheque. 2022 Alan Buchan Fours Final placings 1st: Gavin Burns, Geoff Peel, Paul O’Brien, and Bruce Sorrenson 146 2nd: Peter Woodsell, Mike Ahoy, Rod Farmer, Bill Ahoy 145 3rd: Darren Lindner, Rummy Cutmore, Dave Hyde, Paul Jopson 141 4th: Craig Holland, Doug Lambert, Rex Holloway, David Wilson 125 5th: Dale Scrivener, Richard Latta, Joel Bourke, Barry Smith 123 6th: Doug Cedelland, Bill Coughlan, Tyrone Webber, Rhys Riddell 122 7th: Aaron Chojnicki, Steve Tootoolu, Brett Sinnott, Josh Shearim 117 8th: Ian Hagerty, Craig Shaw, Adrian Samuelson Cameron Yates 117 Round Winners: (Skips Only) Rd1: G Colman Rd2: G Brims Rd3: H Rogers Rd4: J Swan Rd5: C Daley By Bruce WORBOYS