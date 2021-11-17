Park Beach Bowling Club provide double skis to Surf Lifesaving Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club juniors took to the water in the Club’s new double skis on the weekend, some riding the ski for the first time.

The double skis, kindly funded by Park Beach Bowling Club, will be used for youth training and the development of their skills, providing a great benefit for those learning how to ski paddle.

The skis will also be used competitively at local, state and national carnivals.

Senior members partnered with junior lifesavers on the weekend, guiding them through how to paddle a ski.

Park Beach Bowling Club CEO Thane Duncan and Chairperson Bev White were at Jetty Beach watching the skis in action.

“It’s so good to see these young life savers developing their skills in the water and we are so proud to help make it happen,” said Thane Duncan.

“Plus, the skis look great!”