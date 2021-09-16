Park Beach Bowling Club Results

PARK Beach Open Triples 11/09/2021

S Bailey, D Lindner, R Cutmore d S Kennedy, C Jones, R Shephard 19 – 18

K Blow, D Powell, T Blow d B Johns, W Feeney, R Aitken 41 – 6

R O’Keefe, R Holloway, R Lane d S Wilson, S McAveney, D Wilson 21 – 20

S Crawford L McLeod, P Wirth d R Wisely, J Brett, K Kaaden 24 – 8

T Gordon, B Bain, M Wren d K Moody, N Bowes, P Rambow 23 – 13

M Benham, G Power, R Harris d G Williams, R Beaumont, V Slater 17 – 13

C Garrett, T Welsh, C Jones d J Watkins, R DeMeio, M DeMeio 26 – 15

D Holland, B Walmsley, P Hall d N Condon, S Campbell, M Muscat 27 – 9

I Trengove, G Flynn, M Clark d D Peake, J Kennedy, C Dodds 25 – 15

A Worboys, B Worboys, J Murtas d C Williamson, S Betts, H Betts 28 – 18

M Feeney, W Grimshaw, R Oakley d T O’Halloran, T Welsh, D Hull 22 – 17

J Long, M Lee, J Lomg d M Star, J Rodwell, D Walsh 29 – 12

D Doyle, D Doyle, L Clancy d R McIntyre, T Rhodes, P North 18 – 15

A Wroes, K Cutmore, P Wror d M Phillips, L Frail, J Phillips 18 – 13

C Brian, B Trotman, D Catling d S Rodwell, P Lilly, H Slater 32 – 14

A McKee, J Flynn, N McKee d G Latimer, M Monck, D Condon 31 – 12.

 

By Bruce WORBOYS

