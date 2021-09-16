Park Beach Bowling Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 16, 2021 PARK Beach Open Triples 11/09/2021 S Bailey, D Lindner, R Cutmore d S Kennedy, C Jones, R Shephard 19 – 18 K Blow, D Powell, T Blow d B Johns, W Feeney, R Aitken 41 – 6 R O’Keefe, R Holloway, R Lane d S Wilson, S McAveney, D Wilson 21 – 20 S Crawford L McLeod, P Wirth d R Wisely, J Brett, K Kaaden 24 – 8 T Gordon, B Bain, M Wren d K Moody, N Bowes, P Rambow 23 – 13 M Benham, G Power, R Harris d G Williams, R Beaumont, V Slater 17 – 13 C Garrett, T Welsh, C Jones d J Watkins, R DeMeio, M DeMeio 26 – 15 D Holland, B Walmsley, P Hall d N Condon, S Campbell, M Muscat 27 – 9 I Trengove, G Flynn, M Clark d D Peake, J Kennedy, C Dodds 25 – 15 A Worboys, B Worboys, J Murtas d C Williamson, S Betts, H Betts 28 – 18 M Feeney, W Grimshaw, R Oakley d T O’Halloran, T Welsh, D Hull 22 – 17 J Long, M Lee, J Lomg d M Star, J Rodwell, D Walsh 29 – 12 D Doyle, D Doyle, L Clancy d R McIntyre, T Rhodes, P North 18 – 15 A Wroes, K Cutmore, P Wror d M Phillips, L Frail, J Phillips 18 – 13 C Brian, B Trotman, D Catling d S Rodwell, P Lilly, H Slater 32 – 14 A McKee, J Flynn, N McKee d G Latimer, M Monck, D Condon 31 – 12. By Bruce WORBOYS