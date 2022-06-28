Park Beach Bowls Club gets ready to host Phoenix Open Pairs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME of Australia’s finest bowlers will put their skills to the test on the Park Beach Bowls Club greens during next week’s Phoenix Open Pairs.

The event is set to be the biggest on the club’s calendar, with 42 pairs contesting the five-day event which gets underway on Monday, 4 July.

Some of the region’s top local bowlers will be in action, including current Under-18 Australian Open champion and Park Beach Bowls Club player Joseph Clarke.

Clarke will pair with fellow club member Cory Daley as they look to take home the Phoenix Open Pairs title.

The two form a formidable combination, with Daley a former state champion and Clarke a junior national champion.

The opening round kicks off at 1.15pm on Monday afternoon, with the following games of the Phoenix Open Pairs at 9am and 1.15pm daily over the next four days of competition.

Finals get underway at 9.30am on Friday, 8 July.

The Phoenix Open Pairs kicks off a bumper month for Park Beach Bowls Club.

The Vic Watkins Memorial Day will be held on Saturday, 9 July, followed by the Watsons Mixed Pairs held over two days on Tuesday, 12 July and Wednesday, 13 July.

The Women’s Master Pairs will be held over two days on Saturday, 16 July, and Sunday, 17 July.

By Aiden BURGESS