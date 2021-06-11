0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Bowls Sunday Funday

On Sunday 5 June the second “Sunday Funday” was held at Park Beach Bowls Club.

To the soundtrack of The Beatles, arguably the greatest band of all time, bowlers of various abilities, from Grade 1 champions to first time bowlers, had a great Sunday morning of novelty bowls, with the bonus of a Jackpot Prize at the end of the game.

Jackpot winners on the day were the team of Sharyn Bischa and Genevieve Stanten, who defeated Steve Campbell and Coralie Hart by 34 to 16.

Other results were:

C. McIver, P. Quinlan & A. Worboys def J. Rodwell, M. Star & D. Walsh 42 to 28

T. Morris, G. Morris & S. Morris def M. England, B. Bodel & C. England 29 to 17

T. Blow, K. Blow & J. Kennedy def S. Hancock, P. Poultney & R. McIntyre 19 to 13

R. Flynn, N. Flynn & J. Flynn def J. Clarke, A. Hardie & K. Read 25 to 18

S. Rodwell, D, Hancock & D. Condon def R. Lane, N. McVicar & B. Worboys 19 to 16

Next Sunday’s game starts at 10.00 am, with players “Rockin’ Rollin’ & Bowlin'” to the sound of some great Rock n Roll.

By Peter BISCHA